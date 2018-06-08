Use solar to get your power discom to pay you or pare your bill. Learn how

Net metering allows you to send the surplus power, whenever your consumption is low, to the electricity grid. This gets adjusted in your monthly bill cycle. Say, if your monthly consumption is 1,000 KwH, and your panel has sent 400 KwH to the grid, you will be charged only for 600 KwH. This way you earn a credit from power discoms in your electricity bill. In case, power from solar panels exceeds your monthly consumption, the discom will pay you.