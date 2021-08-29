Uttar Pradesh: AAP to take out Tiranga Yatras in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Noida

-
Ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the AAP will take out a Tiranga Yatras in Ayodhya, Lucknow and Noida to mark the 75th year of India's Independence, party leaders said.
In Ayodhya, party sources said the yatra will make a brief halt at the Ram temple. The yatra is scheduled for mid-September.
The AAP will also hold Tiranga Yatras in Agra on Sunday and Noida on September 1, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will participate in these yatras.
Party leaders said as the country is marking the 75th year of Independence, the yatra aims to unite people against the politics of casteism and corruption.
Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year.
The AAP has announced its plan to contest polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
