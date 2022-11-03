Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath flags off Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra chariot

-
ALSO READ
CM Adityanath receives death threat on UP police's WhatsApp helpline
Diwali 2022: UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya
No 'non-veg' eating blacksmiths; checks on social media: Delhi Kanwar alert
Adityanath presents report card of 100 days of his 2.0 govt in UP
Yogi Adityanath discusses strategy for Rajya Sabha in BJP working committee
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended the 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka Pujan' programme here and flagged off the Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra chariot which will reach Janakpur Dham in Nepal via Buxar.
The event was attended by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh and several saints, an official release issued here said.
At the outset of the programme, Adityanath conducted a ritualistic 'pujan' of Shri Ram Charan Paduka amid the chanting of mantras.
After the pujan, the chief minister flagged off the Shri Ram Charan Paduka chariot.
The saints also presented a book based on Lord Shri Ram and 'Ganga Jal' to the chief minister on the occasion, the release added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 23:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU