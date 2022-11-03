JUST IN
Adult cancer survivors at higher risk of bone fractures, say researchers
India will demand 'action' from developed nations at COP27: Bhupender Yadav
Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath flags off Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra chariot

After the pujan, the chief minister flagged off the Shri Ram Charan Paduka chariot

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

CM Yogi flags off Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra chariot
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended the 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka Pujan' programme here and flagged off the Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra chariot which will reach Janakpur Dham in Nepal via Buxar.

The event was attended by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh and several saints, an official release issued here said.

At the outset of the programme, Adityanath conducted a ritualistic 'pujan' of Shri Ram Charan Paduka amid the chanting of mantras.

After the pujan, the chief minister flagged off the Shri Ram Charan Paduka chariot.

The saints also presented a book based on Lord Shri Ram and 'Ganga Jal' to the chief minister on the occasion, the release added.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 23:28 IST

