Northeast Frontier Railway clocks 4% jump in freight unloading in October

Northeast Frontier Railway on Thursday said it has registered a nearly four per cent rise in freight unloading at 1,218 rakes during October this year.
NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said 1,218 freight-carrying rakes were unloaded during October 2022 as compared to 1,176 rakes in the same month last year.
"NF Railway is continuously registering a steady growth in freight unloading. From April to October of the current financial year, 8,317 freight-carrying rakes were unloaded. This is an increase of 10.13 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period of last year," he added.
The local division of the Indian Railway transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, cement, coal, vegetables, automobiles, and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.
"During October 2022, 673 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam, out of which 329 were loaded with essential commodities. 111 rakes in Tripura, 25 rakes in Nagaland, 8 rakes in Manipur, 6 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, and 8 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month," De said.
Moreover, 224 freight rakes in West Bengal and 163 rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of NF Railway, he added.
"Improved terminal handling facility and improvement in mobility due to enhanced maintenance efforts and continuous monitoring at all levels resulted in a reduction in turnaround time and increased unloading," De said in a statement.
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 22:37 IST
