Air pollution: Noida schools to hold online classes till Nov 8, says order

-
ALSO READ
Smog tower in Anand Vihar brought pollution down by only 17%: Report
Delhi AQI poor despite cracker ban; BJP says stubble burning responsible
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; Noida AQI may turn into 'severe'
AQI around 70: This July, air in Delhi is the cleanest it has been in 6 yrs
Gopal Rai flags off 150 mobile smog guns to curb air pollution in Delhi
-
All schools in Noida and Greater Noida were Thursday asked to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 till November 8 in view of increasing pollution in the National Capital Region, according to an official order.
The schools have also been told to hold classes for students of Class 9 to 12 online as far as possible, said the order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.
Outdoor activities like sports or meetings will stay completely banned in all schools, the order further stated.
"All schools have been asked to move to online medium for teaching students up to Class 8. They have been asked to switch to the online mode for students of Class 9 to 12 also to the extent possible," Singh said.
"However, no outdoor activities like sports in schools are allowed till November 8," the DIOS told PTI.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.
The air quality index on Thursday reached severe levels in Noida and Greater Noida, with thick smog engulfing parts of the district adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 22:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU