Uttar Pradesh coronavirus update: 26 fresh Covid-19 cases, no deaths

With 26 cases being reported in a day, the infection tally in rose to 17,09,427 on Saturday while the state did not report any new death due to the virus.

Of the 26 fresh cases, six have been reported from Jalaun, five from Prayagraj, three each from Lucknow and Gautam Budhnagar, and one each from Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Farrukhabad, Kushinagar, Jhansi, Lakhimpur Kheri and Mau, according to a government bulletin.

In the past 24 hours, 15 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 16,86,323. The recovery rate of the state now stood at 98.7 per cent.

The bulletin said the COVID-19 death toll stood at 22,854.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state was 250. There are no active cases in 24 of the state's 75 districts.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.31 lakh samples have been tested in the state taking the total number to over 7.32 crore.

Over 7.69 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the state, according to officials.

