Uttar Pradesh Covid Update: 52 fresh cases in Agra takes tally to 6,054

With one more succumbing to Covid-19, the total number of deaths in Agra now stands at 129. In the past 24 hours, 52 fresh cases were reported taking the total tally to 6,054, said the health officials.
The number of active cases is 561 and 5,364 have recovered.
The number of samples for testing has gone up to 2,04,350.
After the meeting of the state additional principal secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad with senior district officials at the Circuit House on Tuesday, a series of measures were being initiated to fight Covid-19. Prasad said it was important to trace the contacts and provide prompt medical support to critically ill patients. Each life mattered and was precious for the government, he added.
An analysis of data relating to deaths at the Covid hospital in the S.N. Medical College clearly indicated a fatal combination of diabetes and Covid. Patients with uncontrolled sugar levels and high blood pressure succumbed to the deadly virus. Of the 610 patients admitted to the Covid hospital, 490 recovered, while 98 could not be saved as diabetes and high blood pressure complicated their conditions, doctors said.
Meanwhile, Agra is limping back to normalcy, after the heavy dent from lockdown and Covid fears. More people are now seen with masks. The police vigil and sustained efforts of the health department to sensitise people through camps and publicity blitz are now yielding results. The municipal corporation has geared up for a major cleanliness drive after three days of the strike by the safai karamcharis who were agitating to protest the Hathras tragedy.
Reports suggest the tourism sector is showing signs of bouncing back. The number of tourists continues to rise at the Taj Mahal and other monuments. "Compared to last week, there has been an almost 25 per cent increase in footfalls. Now that the weather was turning pleasant and mobility was being restored, we expect a steady rise in the number of visitors to Agra," hopes hotelier Surendra Sharma, founder president of the Agra Hotels and Restaurants Association.
--IANS
bk/dpb
