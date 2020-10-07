13 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 3,912

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman



and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,912 on Wednesday as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Five new patients have travel history, while eight fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Nineteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 180 active cases, while 3,678 people have recovered from the disease and 54 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 63,790 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 63,767 reports have been received and 23 are awaited, the official added.

