Karnataka coronavirus update: Recoveries cross 10,000, outnumber new cases

For the second consecutive day, with 10,228 recoveries across the state, Karnataka outnumbered 9,993 new Covid cases till Monday night.
"Number of patients discharged rose to 5,33,074 till date with 10,228 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, while the state's Covid tally touched 6,57,705 with 9,993 news cases and 1,15,151 active cases," said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.
The state's death toll due to the infection rose to 9,461 so far, with 91 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.
As the epicentre of the virus, Bengaluru registered 5,012 fresh cases, taking its tally to 2,57,241, including 55,736 active cases, while 1,98,369 recovered so far, with 3,354 discharged.
With 34 succumbing to the infection, the death toll has increased to 3,135 till date.
Of the 848 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 302 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by Dharwad 93, Ballari 80, Hassan 54 and Kalaburagi 37.
Of the 92,491 tests conducted on Tuesday, 48,035 were through rapid antigen detection and 44,456 through RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction).
Among the districts, highest cases were reported from Tumakuru 475, Mysuru 373, Chitradurga 332, Davangere 279, Dakshina Kannada 272 and Hassan 235.
Of the districts where highest discharges were reported are Mysuru 1,169, Koppal 424, Udupi 384, Dakshina Kannada 382, Ballari 354, Mandya 318, Belagavi 312, Chitradurga 308 and Tumakuru 306.
