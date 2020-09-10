Uttar Pradesh govt forms SIT to probe into purchase of health equipment

The government on Thursday constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe into the purchase of health equipment and sanitisers allegedly at higher prices in several districts.

The probe team will submit its report in 10 days, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of the SIT as the authorities in Sultanpur, Ghazipur and other districts have been accused of buying pulse oximeters and infrared thermometers at more than the market cost, according to the statement.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Renuka Kumar will lead the SIT while Secretary (Medical Education) Amit Gupta and Secretary (Urban development) Vikas Gothalwal will be part of it.

The SIT will probe the entire matter and submit its report to the government within 10 days," the statement issued here said.

"If any anomaly is found at any stage, strict action will be initiated against the guilty, it added.

The state government had on June 23 issued orders for the purchase of pulse oximeters, infrared thermometer and sanitisers for every village panchayat from the funds released by the UP Finance Commission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)