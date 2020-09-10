Monsoon to stay longer in Delhi, withdrawal in October 1st week: IMD

is likely to stay longer in the capital and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October", an India Meteorological Department official said on Thursday.

The wind system had reached on June 25, two days earlier than normal.

"According to the extended range forecast, rains will continue until September end. The withdrawal is likely to happen in the initialdays of October," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecastingcentre.

Earlier this year, the MeT department revised the date for the withdrawal of from from September 21 to September 25.

"The revised the withdrawal date considering the trend in the last 20-25 years," Srivastava said.

He said light to moderate rains are possible in northwest India from September 15. Till then, mostly dry weather will prevail in

The city's air quality index is also expected to remain in the "satisfactory and moderate" categories due to the longer monsoon season, he said.

The capital has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 62.6 mm -- a deficiency of 67 percent -- in September so far.

Overall, it has recorded 576.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 586.4 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

