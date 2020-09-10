Pakistan Army shells forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The opened fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, a defence spokesman said.

"At about 0530, 1145 and 1215 hours today, initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote, Degwar and Mendhar sectors", the spokesman said.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by the along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

