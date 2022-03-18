UP govt lifts all Covid restrictions as daily infection count falls

The government has lifted the last set of restrictions it had imposed on movement and commercial activities in the wake of rising Covid cases.

According to a government spokesman, swimming pools and water parks can now open for all, while the cap on the number of guests at weddings and other functions has also been scrapped.

Anganwadi centres have been allowed to open too. However, the state government order clearly says that Covid protocols, such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distance, will have to be followed strictly.

The state government had begun easing restrictions in phases last month. Restaurants, pubs and malls were opened to full capacity, but water parks and swimming pools were still closed.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi insisted that "social distancing and face masks are compulsory".

"But all Covid-related restrictions have otherwise been removed in the state because of the decline in cases," he added.

"Currently, there are 1,050 active cases in the state. So, you see that cases have declined significantly. There is no point continuing with the restrictions on swimming pools and water parks. The last set of restrictions were lifted on Thursday."

At a time when temperatures are soaring, the easing of restrictions on pools and water parks came as relief for the residents.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

