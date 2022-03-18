UP govt lifts all Covid restrictions as daily infection count falls

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Police to get allowance for phone, nutritious food
Don't delay Assembly elections, major political parties in UP urge EC
Keep UP Addl Chief Home Secy Awasthi away from poll process: Cong to ECI
UP says will take steps for air pollution, but won't lock down cities
CM Jagan's emphasis on putting Andhra Pradesh administration back on track
-
The Uttar Pradesh government has lifted the last set of restrictions it had imposed on movement and commercial activities in the wake of rising Covid cases.
According to a government spokesman, swimming pools and water parks can now open for all, while the cap on the number of guests at weddings and other functions has also been scrapped.
Anganwadi centres have been allowed to open too. However, the state government order clearly says that Covid protocols, such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distance, will have to be followed strictly.
The state government had begun easing restrictions in phases last month. Restaurants, pubs and malls were opened to full capacity, but water parks and swimming pools were still closed.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi insisted that "social distancing and face masks are compulsory".
"But all Covid-related restrictions have otherwise been removed in the state because of the decline in cases," he added.
"Currently, there are 1,050 active cases in the state. So, you see that cases have declined significantly. There is no point continuing with the restrictions on swimming pools and water parks. The last set of restrictions were lifted on Thursday."
At a time when temperatures are soaring, the easing of restrictions on pools and water parks came as relief for the residents.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU