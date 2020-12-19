Uttar Pradesh Meteorological department issues Orange alert for cold wave

issued an "orange alert" on Saturday regarding the condition in various parts of the state.

The IMD has four colour-coded warnings as per the intensity of the weather system -- green, yellow, orange and red. Orange warning means 'to be prepared'. Through an orange warning, the IMD indicates a risk to people and property.

warnings have been issued in many districts of including Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Amethi, Bahraich, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Sitapur, Kanpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kannauj, Agra, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Amroha, Lakhimpur and surrounding areas.

" to severe cold wave conditions at many places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; at a few places over West Uttar Pradesh; at isolated places over East and Rajasthan and cold wave conditions at isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter," IMD stated in its bulletin on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in the capital dropped to 4.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning and the cold wave condition will continue till Saturday, informed a top official from IMD.

It is considered to be a cold day when the minimum temperature drops below 10 degree Celsius and cold wave happen when it is below 4.5 degrees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)