Uttar Pradesh: Noida reports 223 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 10,705 now

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded 223 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district's infection tally to 10,705, official data showed.

The number of active cases rose to 1,966 from 1,928 on Tuesday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 185 more patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries in the district reached 8,691, the data showed.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates 0.44 per cent -- in the state, it showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate improved slightly to 81.18 per cent from 81.14 per cent on Tuesday, 80.38 per cent on Monday and 79.82 per cent on Sunday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks seventh among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases as well as in recoveries, and 29th in death toll, according to the figures.

There were 67,002 active cases across UP as on Wednesday. So far, 2,58,573 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 4,690, the data showed.

