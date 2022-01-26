Mizoram's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,64,127 with 1,756 fresh cases

on Wednesday reported 1,756 new COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 1,64, 127, a health department official said.

The single-day positivity rate stood at 25.89 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 6,780 sample tests, he said.

At least 251 children were among the newly infected people.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,087, followed by Mamit at 160 and Lunglei at 108.

The death toll rose to 591 as four more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

The infection had claimed three lives on Tuesday.

The northeastern state now has 11,169 active cases, while 633 people have recovered from the infection on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 1,52,367.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 92.83 per cent, the official said.

has so far tested 16.37 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.91 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday with 6.12 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)