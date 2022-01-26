Mizoram's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,64,127 with 1,756 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram reports 184 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
Mizoram to enroll children of Myanmar refugees in govt schools
Mizoram reports 207 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
Assam CM wants neutral agency to probe border clash with Mizoram
Home minister has 'failed' country: Rahul on Assam-Mizoram border violence
-
Mizoram on Wednesday reported 1,756 new COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 1,64, 127, a health department official said.
The single-day positivity rate stood at 25.89 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 6,780 sample tests, he said.
At least 251 children were among the newly infected people.
Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,087, followed by Mamit at 160 and Lunglei at 108.
The death toll rose to 591 as four more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.
The infection had claimed three lives on Tuesday.
The northeastern state now has 11,169 active cases, while 633 people have recovered from the infection on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 1,52,367.
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 92.83 per cent, the official said.
Mizoram has so far tested 16.37 lakh samples for COVID-19.
According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.91 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday with 6.12 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU