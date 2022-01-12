Uttar Pradesh reports 13,681 new coronavirus cases, sees 3 deaths

-
-
Uttar Pradesh reported 13,681 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally of active cases in the state to 57,355, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 22,940, an official statement said.
One death each was reported from Kanpur, Hardoi and Sultanpur.
In the past 24 hours, a maximum of 1,992 fresh cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar followed by Lucknow which registered 2,181 cases while Meerut witnessed 1,250 new infections.
In this period (past 24 hours), 700 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 16,90,226, the statement said.
A total of 2.39 lakh samples were tested for detection of COVID-19 in the last one day and number of cases in the state recorded till date is 17,70,521.
