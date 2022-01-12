Vaccination is critical pillar of our Covid-19 response: Dr VK Paul

-
Dr VK Paul, a Niti Aayog member, on Wednesday encouraged people to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection at the earliest and said, "vaccination is the critical pillar of our COVID-19 response and they are helpful to an extent".
Addressing the union health briefing here today, Dr VK Paul said, "Omicron is not the common cold. It's our responsibility to slow it down. Let's mask up and get vaccinated, whoever is due. It's fact they (vaccines) are helpful to an extent. Vaccination is the critical pillar of our COVID response."
Further, he emphasised the use of medicines and said that there should be a rational approach for medicine use.
"There should be a rational approach for medicine use. We are concerned about the overuse and misuse of drugs. Don't overuse. It will have an aftermath...Have warm water, do gargles in-home care," he added.
Speaking on the ban on physical election rallies, the health ministry said, "Election Commission has issued guidelines related to gathering, rallies. As the situation evolves, we coordinate with the EC. A decision will be taken accordingly."
Earlier on January 8, the Election Commission of India banned all the physical elections rallies till January 15 for the upcoming assembly polls in five states.
Meanwhile, with the administration of over 85 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 153.80 crores as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India administered 85,26240 doses, taking the total vaccination coverage to 1,53,80,08,200.
