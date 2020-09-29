Uttar Pradesh reports 63 new Covid-19 deaths, over 4,000 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 tally rises to 348,517 with 5,827 new cases
Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 death toll rises to 4,690, cases cross 330,000
UP reports 98 additional Covid-19 deaths; caseload climbs to 342,000
UP sees 5,234 fresh Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths; recoveries cross 300,000
Uttar Pradesh logs 6,239 fresh Covid-19 cases, 80 deaths; tally at 312,036
-
Uttar Pradesh reported 63 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 5,715, while 4,069 fresh cases took the tally to 3,84,856.
Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 52,160.
The state reported 4,069 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, he said.
Till now, 3,36,981 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate of the state is 85.34 per cent.
He also informed that 1.60 lakh tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, and so far over 99 lakh samples in the state have been tested.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU