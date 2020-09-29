Serum Institute to make an additional 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

-
ALSO READ
Serum Institute to manufacture 200 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine
Serum Institute to partner with Gates Foundation to make Covid-19 vaccine
India may get coronavirus vaccine by early 2021: Bernstein report
Serum Institute puts India trials of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine on hold
'Our sort of moment': Indian billionaires bet big in Covid-19 vaccine race
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India said on Tuesday it would get a further $150 million in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make an additional 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other low- and middle-income countries next year.
The collaboration builds upon an initial agreement signed in August by the company with the GAVI alliance and the Gates Foundation, with the total number of vaccine doses to be covered by the partnership now up to 200 million.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU