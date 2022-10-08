JUST IN
Uttarakhand: Bad weather hampers rescue efforts for missing mountaineers
PM Narendra Modi greets air warriors and their families on Air Force Day
No one has told us not to buy oil from Russia, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Confident India will navigate through OPEC+ production cut: Hardeep Puri
India, US launch new energy storage task force to support clean energy
Action initiated on all cases: India on UK's visa overstayer claim
SC status to religious converts? Centre forms panel to examine matter
67% housing demand in Mumbai from affordable segment: Knight Frank-Naredco
Land-for-jobs scam: CBI files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi
TN governor approves ordinance banning online gambling, no clarity on ads
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Grand carnival to showcase idols of top 95 Durga Pujas in Kolkata today
Business Standard

Uttarakhand: Bad weather hampers rescue efforts for missing mountaineers

Search efforts for the three missing mountaineers were hamstrung by heavy snowfall on Friday over the avalanche-hit site near the Draupadi ka Danda' peak.

Topics
Uttarakhand | Avalanche

Press Trust of India  |  Uttarkashi 

Avalanche-hit Uttarakhand
Representative Image

Search efforts for the three missing mountaineers were hamstrung by heavy snowfall on Friday over the avalanche-hit site near the Draupadi ka Danda' peak.

Twenty-nine members of a team from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering had gone missing after an avalanche hit them on their way back from the summit, according to the NIM.

Twenty-six bodies have since been recovered and three are still missing.

Four out of twenty six bodies retrieved so far have already been handed over to their families. Efforts are on to bring down the rest.

With weather conditions obstructing the search efforts, relatives who have come to Uttarkashi from different parts of the country are getting impatient.

Aerial rescue operations can be resumed only after the weather improves, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 13:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.