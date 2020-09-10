Uttarakhand CM sanctions Rs 193 crore to pay sugarcane growers' dues

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Rawat isolates himself, tests negative for coronavirus
Uttarakhand CM, other ministers home quarantined after Cabinet minister tests COVID-19 positive
Uttarakhand won't use Chinese equipments, devices: CM Trivendra Rawat
110 army personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand to present Badrinath beautification plan worth Rs 424 cr to PMO
-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday sanctioned Rs 193.24 crore for the payment of dues to the sugarcane growers of the state.
The amount was sanctioned by the chief minister on the request of sugarcane growers whose dues were not being cleared by the sugar mills, official sources said.
The decision has been taken in the interest of farmers, the Rawat said. He also asked public sector sugar mills and those in the cooperative sector to strengthen themselves financially so as to clear payments of sugarcane growers at their own level in future.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU