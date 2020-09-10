Shipping Minister launches dispute redressal mechanism for maritime sector

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched a dispute redressal mechanism to facilitate affordable and timely resolution of disputes for the

The mechanism - SAROD-Ports (Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes - Ports) - for all disputes in ports and shipping sector was launched by the minister in a virtual ceremony, Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

Terming SAROD-Ports as a game-changer, the shipping minister said it will become an important mechanism for delivering justice in the sector in terms of disputes.

"SAROD-Ports will resolve the disputes in fair and just manner while saving huge amount of legal expenditure and time," Mandaviya said.

Shipping Secretary Sanjiv Ranjan said SAROD-Ports will inspire confidence among private players working with major ports and will ensure the right kind of environment.

"It will promote ease of doing business in the because of the fast, timely, cost-effective and robust dispute resolution mechanism," he said.

It has been established under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 for affordable and timely resolution of disputes in a fair manner, the statement said.

SAROD-Ports consists of members from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) and Indian Private Ports and Terminals Association (IPTTA).

"SAROD-Ports will advise and assist in settlement of disputes through arbitrations in the maritime sector, including ports and shipping sector in Major Port Trusts, Non-major Ports, including private ports, jetties, terminals and harbours," the statement said.

The mechanism is similar to provision available in the highway sector in the form of SAROD-Roads constituted by NHAI, it added.

