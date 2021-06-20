Uttarakhand: Covid-19 curfew till June 29; hotels and restaurants to open

-
ALSO READ
Check India vs England 4th Test final playing 11, head-to-head details here
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 highlights: India 62-2, trails by 307 runs
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 highlights: Chasing 328 runs, India 4-0 at Stumps
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 highlights: Debutant Natarajan shines; AUS 274-5
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 highlights: Australia 21-1 at Stumps, leads by 54
-
Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced the extension of the COVID-19 curfew from June 22 to June 29 with certain relaxations, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal informed.
The hotels and restaurants in the state have been allowed to operate in-dine services with 50 per cent of their seating capacity between 6 am and 10 pm.
Uniyal informed that the bars will also be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.
The active cases in the state are 3,220, while the cumulative deaths and cumulative recoveries in the state were recorded to be 7026 and 328262 respectively, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU