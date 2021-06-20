PM Modi holds meeting with ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh

-
ALSO READ
India 'priest' of world peace, but can reply to aggression too: Rajnath
Online presentations for MPs by Padma Awardees from today: LS Speaker
Rajnath reviews defence ministry's efforts to deal with Covid-19 crisis
PM Narendra Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today
Rajnath hails medical fraternity as real superheroes in fight against Covid
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence here, sources said.
Earlier this month, Modi held about five meetings with union ministers in different groups apparently to take stock of the work done by their respective ministries so far.
Besides Shah and Singh, union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal are also attending today's meeting, the sources said.
While details of the meeting were not known, political observers feel this could be an exercise before an expected cabinet expansion and reshuffle.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU