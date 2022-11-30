Uttarakhand HC seeks reply from govt on alleged illegal appointments

-
-
The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday sent notices to the state government and the Assembly secretariat on a PIL alleging illegal appointments in the secretariat since 2000.
Hearing the PIL, a bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari issued notices to the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat and the state government, asking them to submit their reply by May 1.
Dehradun resident Abhinav Thapar had filed the PIL alleging that instead of making regular appointments in the Vidhansabha Secretariat since 2000, backdoor entries have been made.
Appointments made after 2016 have been revoked but no action has been taken against illegal appointments done before 2016, the PIL said.
However, backdoor recruitment scam in the Vidhan Sabha secretariat has been going on since 2000, it said.
The high court has fixed the next hearing on May 1.
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 21:29 IST
