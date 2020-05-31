Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj's wife tests positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Coronavirus outbreak: India cases at 26,496; Delhi tally climbs to 2,625
92 new cases, 4 deaths due to coronavirus in past 24 hours: Health Ministry
Total coronavirus cases in India mount to 18,601; Delhi has 2,081 patients
5 trains have commenced journey with migrant workers, others: Railways
-
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj's wife Amrita Rawat was tested positive for coronavirus.
Her test was conducted at a private lab in Dehradun.
"Her report has come and she has tested positive for coronavirus. She is being admitted to hospital as per the state protocol," District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava told ANI.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Lockdown to continue in containment zones till June 30
22 more people in Uttarakhand have tested positive of coronavirus on Saturday and the state's tally has climbed to 749.
Of the 22 new cases, 14 are from Dehradun, 3 from Haridwar and 5 from Nainital.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU