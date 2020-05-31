JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

China came little farther this time, will resolve diplomatically: Rajnath
Business Standard

Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj's wife tests positive for Covid-19

22 more people in Uttarakhand have tested positive of coronavirus on Saturday and the state's tally has climbed to 749

Topics
Coronavirus | Uttarakhand healthcare

ANI  |  Dehradun 

Coronavirus, CONTROL ROOM
Of the 22 new cases, 14 are from Dehradun, 3 from Haridwar and 5 from Nainital

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj's wife Amrita Rawat was tested positive for coronavirus.

Her test was conducted at a private lab in Dehradun.

"Her report has come and she has tested positive for coronavirus. She is being admitted to hospital as per the state protocol," District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava told ANI.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Lockdown to continue in containment zones till June 30

22 more people in Uttarakhand have tested positive of coronavirus on Saturday and the state's tally has climbed to 749.

Of the 22 new cases, 14 are from Dehradun, 3 from Haridwar and 5 from Nainital.
First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 09:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU