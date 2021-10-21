Uttarakhand: Pilgrimage to Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri resumes

Pilgrimage to the Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri resumed on Wednesday with the weather clearing up across

The pilgrimage to Badrinath, however, could not resume as the Pipalkoti-Joshinath-Badrinath stretch of the highway remained blocked at several places due to a landslides, Chardham Devasthanam Board Media incharge Harish Gaud said.

As the weather improved, pilgrims waiting at different stopovers on way to began reaching Sonprayag to visit the temple.

Former Chief Minister and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was also among 4,475 devotees who visited on Wednesday.

A total of 1,433 pilgrims visited Gangotri while 2,444 pilgrims visited Yamunotri, Gaud said.

Chardham yatra was temporarily halted on October 18 for pilgrims' safety following the Met department's alerts of heavy rain for from October 17 to 19.

