Stalin urges Centre to ensure permanent solution to fishermen issue

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: AIADMK+ fights bravely, fails to save govt
Cancel bid for hydrocarbon exploration in TN; CM Stalin tells PM Modi
Stalin seeks PM's intervention for release of TN fishermen arrested by SL
DA hike for Tamil Nadu govt employees advanced to Jan 1, 2022: CM Stalin
Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief Tindivanam K Ramamurthy dead
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Centre to find a permanent solution to the fishermen's issue, the government said on Wednesday.
Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, flagging the incident of a Sri Lankan naval ship ramming into the boat of Indian fishermen from the state.
The Sri Lankan Navy said on Wednesday that they recovered the body of an Indian fisherman who went missing after the boat he was in along with two others was hit by a naval vessel of the island nation off the northern coast, the second such incident this year.
According to an official release from the Tamil Nadu government, Stalin said such incidents were recurring for a long time and a permanent solution was required in the matter.
He also sought rehabilitation of two other fishermen who were rescued by the Lankan navy from the boat that sunk in the impact, in the incident that happened at Neduntheevu on Monday evening.
Fishermen from India and Sri Lanka are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.
In a similar incident in January, four Indian fishermen were killed.
India had lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka over the death of the four Indian fishermen in the collision between their vessel and the naval craft of the island nation, saying steps should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU