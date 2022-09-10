Uttarakhand Public Service Commission to conduct recruitment to 7,000 posts

The Cabinet on Friday decided to take away the responsibility of conducting recruitment to 7,000 government posts from the state Subordinate Service Selection Commission as the body is facing a probe in a paper leak case.

The government handed over the responsibility to the State Commission.

It has been done to maintain probity and transparency in recruitment examinations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

The chief minister has asked the State Commission to issue a calendar of recruitment examinations to be held in and start the process.

