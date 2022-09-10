Uttarakhand Public Service Commission to conduct recruitment to 7,000 posts

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
21 held from Uttar Pradesh over cheating during Lekhpal recruitment exam
'Incompetent': Rahul Gandhi questions govt on stalled army recruitment
Agnipath scheme: IAF starts registration process for Agniveers from today
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for various apprenticeships
-
The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday decided to take away the responsibility of conducting recruitment to 7,000 government posts from the state Subordinate Service Selection Commission as the body is facing a probe in a paper leak case.
The government handed over the responsibility to the State Public Service Commission.
It has been done to maintain probity and transparency in recruitment examinations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
The chief minister has asked the State Public Service Commission to issue a calendar of recruitment examinations to be held in Uttarakhand and start the process.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 07:08 IST