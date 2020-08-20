In pictures: Things to know about the cleanest nagar panchayat in India

Nandprayag nagar panchayat in has been adjudged the best in the country in a cleanliness survey

1 / 5 Photo- Twitter @tsrawatbjp

The survey of urban civic bodies were conducted under the Rashtriya Swachhata Mission

2 / 5 Photo- Twitter @tsrawatbjp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the award to the civic body at an online ceremony to be held on August 20

3 / 5 Photo- Twitter @tsrawatbjp

The town is located on the confluence of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in Chamolidistrict

4 / 5

Chairperson of the nagar panchayat, Himani Vaishnava said organic and inorganic waste is separated, while speaking on the solid waste disposal mechanism developed by the nagar panchayat. While organic waste is converted into compost, inorganic waste is stored and sold for recycling and other purposes, she said.

The nagar panchayatwas adjudged the best in the country in the citizens' feedback category in which over 4,000 urban civic bodies participated