In pictures: Things to know about the cleanest nagar panchayat in India

Nandprayag nagar panchayat in Uttarakhand has been adjudged the best in the country in a cleanliness survey of urban civic bodies conducted under the Rashtriya Swachhata Mission

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Nandprayag nagar panchayat in Uttarakhand has been adjudged the best in the country in a cleanliness survey

Photo- Twitter @tsrawatbjp

 

The survey of urban civic bodies were conducted under the Rashtriya Swachhata Mission

Photo- Twitter @tsrawatbjp

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the award to the civic body at an online ceremony to be held on August 20

Photo- Twitter @tsrawatbjp

 

The town is located on the confluence of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in Chamolidistrict

Chairperson of the nagar panchayat, Himani Vaishnava said organic and inorganic waste is separated, while speaking on the solid waste disposal mechanism developed by the nagar panchayat. While organic waste is converted into compost, inorganic waste is stored and sold for recycling and other purposes, she said.  

The nagar panchayatwas adjudged the best in the country in the citizens' feedback category in which over 4,000 urban civic bodies participated

Photo- Twitter @tsrawatbjp

 


First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 11:26 IST

