Uttarakhand: Snow melting rapidly near Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib Yatra route

-
ALSO READ
This decade belongs to Uttarakhand, boost to connectivity coming: PM Modi
Pilgrims to Kartarpur gurudwara can carry up to Rs 11,000, says RBI
Navjot Sidhu reaches Kartarpur Corridor to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib
Badrinath shrine, hill station Auli receive fresh spell of snowfall
Sacrilege bid at Golden Temple: Case registered against dead accused
-
Snow has been melting rapidly near the route of the Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand's Chamoli due to rising temperatures and humidity.
A large amount of melting snow is seen flowing into the river.
Speaking to ANI, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey said, "Snow is melting rapidly near the Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra route due to extreme heat. Snow has also started melting near the Badrinath Dham."
Hemkund Sahib is a pilgrimage site in the Chamoli district. The site is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the globe every summer.
Meanwhile, the doors of the Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will open for its devotees on 22 May 2022, announced the Gurudwara management.
"The doors of Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib will open for devotees on 22nd May at 10.30 AM, and for that, all the maintenance works are being done by the trust," said Narinderjit Singh Bindra, vice-chairman, Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust.
According to the Trust's management, earlier in 2021, the yatra began on 18 September with the consideration of coronavirus pandemic guidelines which stated that only 1,000 doubly vaccinated devotees, with a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, were allowed to visit the gurudwara in a day.
This Gurudwara is one of the most revered Sikh pilgrimage sites. It is situated beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh had meditated at the site.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU