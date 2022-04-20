India hails findings of UN's Global Crisis Response Group on food purchase

-
ALSO READ
UN chief asks for generous donations to global emergency response fund
Climate change aggravates conflict and terrorism: UN chief Antonio Guterres
Commit to making 2022 a year of recovery for everyone: UN chief Guterres
UN Chief warns against criminal exploitation of Covid recovery resources
UN allocates $12 mn emergency funds for typhoon response in Philippines
-
India has welcomed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' Global Crisis Response Group's recommendation for exempting purchases of food by the World Food Programme for humanitarian assistance from food export restrictions with immediate effect.
India's Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador R Ravindra, speaking at the UNSC meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, said that India has noted the findings of Guterres' Global Crisis Response Group Task Team issued last week.
Ravindra said India has also welcomed their recommendation for exempting purchases of food by the World Food Programme for humanitarian assistance from food export restrictions with immediate effect
The findings had said that the war in Ukraine is setting in motion a three-dimensional crisis - on food, energy and finance - that is producing alarming cascading effects on a world economy already battered by COVID-19 and climate change.
The brief said that Ukraine and Russia are among the world's breadbaskets and provide around 30 per cent of the world's wheat and barley, one-fifth of its maize, and over half of its sunflower oil.
Russia is the world's top natural gas exporter, and second-largest oil exporter. Together, neighbouring Belarus and Russia also export around a fifth of the world's fertilisers.
Guterres said wheat and maize prices have been very volatile since the war began, but are still 30 per cent higher just since the start of the year.
Oil prices are up more than 60 per cent over the past year, accelerating the prevailing trends and natural gas prices have risen by 50 per cent in recent months.
On food, beyond keeping markets open and ensuring that food is not subjected to export restrictions, the brief urges the prompt provision of funds for humanitarian food assistance.
Food producers, who face higher input and transport costs, urgently need support for the next growing season.
On energy, it calls on governments to use strategic stockpiles and additional reserves to help ease the energy crisis in the short term.
More importantly, the world needs to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy, which is not impacted by market fluctuations, to phase-out coal and all other fossil fuels.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU