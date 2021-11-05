This decade belongs to Uttarakhand, boost to connectivity coming: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Friday said that this decade belongs to as there will be an unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the coming years.

While addressing people at in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, PM Modi said, "This decade belongs to There will be an unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the coming years and migration of people from the hills would stop. In the next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years," PM Modi said at

The Prime Minister said that the work on the Chardham road project, connecting with the Chardham highways is going at a fast pace.

"The work has started so that devotees can come here to ji through cable car in future. There is also the holy Hemkund Sahib Ji nearby. Work is going on to build a ropeway to make the darshan in Hemkund Sahib ji easy," said PM Modi.

"Keeping in mind the immense potential and full faith in the capabilities of the people of Uttarakhand, the state government is involved in the 'mahayagya' of Uttarakhand's development," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the new development projects will enhance the journey of devotees with improved amenities and safety measures to ensure that we are prepared for future calamities.

There was a time when spirituality and religion were believed to be associated only with stereotypes. But, Indian philosophy talks about human welfare, sees life in a holistic manner. Adi Shankaracharya worked to make the society aware about this truth: PM Modi at Kedarnath pic.twitter.com/qhozsmNnn9 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

PM Modi lauded the efforts of the government for working proactively in connecting Char Dham with well-constructed roads and highways which will help in boosting tourism initiatives and employment in the state.

"I thank the Uttarakhand government, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, and all those who have taken responsibility for these works and development," he said.

The Prime Minister today offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple. This is Prime Ministers' second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

He also unveiled the 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district and inaugurated various re-development projects worth Rs 130 crores.

These projects include Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the eighth century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

