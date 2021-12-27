Badrinath shrine, hill station Auli receive fresh spell of snowfall

-
The Badrinath shrine and Auli in the high altitude areas of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand witnessed fresh snowfall early on Monday morning.
Visuals showed tourists enjoying the fresh spell of snow in the hill station Auli.
At around 5: 30 am on Monday, minus 2.89 degrees Celsius was reported in the hilly areas of Auli.
Meanwhile, the state capital Dehradun reported a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 1 degree less than the normal temperature during this time of the year.
According to IMD's extended-range forecast, very light to light rain or snowfall is likely to occur at a few to many places during this week and maximum temperatures are likely to remain appreciably below normal to below normal during this week.
