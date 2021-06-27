Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy can be dangerous; ignore rumours: PM Modi

-
Rumours and fear about coronavirus vaccines can be dangerous for India as the pandemic is not over, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
"I have taken both doses. My mother is almost hundred years old, she has taken both vaccines too. Please do not believe any negative rumours relating to vaccines,” he said on Mann ki Baat, his monthly radio speech to the nation.
“Those who are spreading rumours on vaccines, let them be. The threat of Covid-19 remains and we have to focus on vaccination,” he said.
India vaccinated on June 21 more than 8 million people marking a new phase of the campaign where the government provides free inoculation to states. Bloomberg reported last week that experts believe even this unprecedented pace may not be fast enough for a country just emerging from a devastating second wave to head off a third one.
Modi held a meeting on Saturday to review the coronavirus pandemic in the country, expressing satisfaction at the rate of vaccination but calling for the outreach to be widened with the help of NGOs, his office said.
"Officials gave a detailed presentation to the PM on the progress of vaccination in the country. PM was briefed about the age-wise vaccination coverage. PM was also briefed about the vaccine coverage among healthcare workers, frontline workers and general population in various states," a statement from his office said.
The meeting came amid growing concerns about the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus and an impending third wave.
