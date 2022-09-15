Vedanta-Foxconn plant in Gujarat 'attack on Maharashtra's prestige': Sena

The on Thursday said the mega semiconductor project of Vedanta- going to was an attack on Maharashtra's "prestige".

This was just the beginning and one day the Eknath Shinde-led government might even "trade Mumbai," said the editorial in the Sena mouthpiece "Saamana". Before this, an international finance centre (which eventually took shape as International Finance Tech- GIFT City) was shifted to from Mumbai, the editorial alleged.

A blame-game has begun in following the announcement two days ago that the joint venture semiconductor project of the Indian conglomerate and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, proposed to be set up near Pune earlier, will come up in Gujarat. Without naming the BJP, the Sena mouthpiece alleged that like this project, some people also harbour the desire to "conquer" Mumbai-Thane and undermine Maharashtra's prosperity. This was the reason a puppet chief minister was installed in Maharashtra, Saamana alleged. When BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister from 2014-19, the GIFT City project was handed over to Gujarat, and current CM Eknath Shinde similarly allowed the semiconductor plant to slip away, it claimed.

Tomorrow they will not hesitate to even trade Mumbai. is a start, the editorial said.

This is a serious attack on Maharashtra's prestige, it further said.

On Wednesday, leader Aaditya Thackeray had said that had also lost a proposed bulk drug park project in Raigad district as the Centre approved similar parks in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh instead.

