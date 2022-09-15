Vedanta-Foxconn plant in Gujarat 'attack on Maharashtra's prestige': Sena

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena ready for both street and legal fight, says Sanjay Raut
Plan to hobble Shiv Sena; not just regime change in Maharashtra: BJP leader
'Uddhav-led Shiv Sena will win over 100 seats if mid-term polls are held'
Sena MP Sanjay Raut taken to hospital after spending night in ED office
Cong, Shiv Sena seek to raise 'misuse of agencies', RS chairman disallows
-
The Shiv Sena on Thursday said the mega semiconductor project of Vedanta-Foxconn going to Gujarat was an attack on Maharashtra's "prestige".
This was just the beginning and one day the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government might even "trade Mumbai," said the editorial in the Sena mouthpiece "Saamana". Before this, an international finance centre (which eventually took shape as Gujarat International Finance Tech- GIFT City) was shifted to Gujarat from Mumbai, the editorial alleged.
A blame-game has begun in Maharashtra following the announcement two days ago that the joint venture semiconductor project of the Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, proposed to be set up near Pune earlier, will come up in Gujarat. Without naming the BJP, the Sena mouthpiece alleged that like this project, some people also harbour the desire to "conquer" Mumbai-Thane and undermine Maharashtra's prosperity. This was the reason a puppet chief minister was installed in Maharashtra, Saamana alleged. When BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister from 2014-19, the GIFT City project was handed over to Gujarat, and current CM Eknath Shinde similarly allowed the semiconductor plant to slip away, it claimed.
Tomorrow they will not hesitate to even trade Mumbai. Foxconn is a start, the editorial said.
This is a serious attack on Maharashtra's prestige, it further said.
On Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had said that Maharashtra had also lost a proposed bulk drug park project in Raigad district as the Centre approved similar parks in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh instead.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 14:52 IST