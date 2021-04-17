Vehicles to be colour coded to limit unwanted movement on Mumbai roads

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Declare Marathi-speaking K'taka-Maha border areas as UT: Uddhav
Maharashtra: Curfew for 15 days from April 14; essential services exempted
Maharashtra CM seeks Pune-Nashik rail plan for Cabinet consideration
Competition must be about facilities, not concessions to investors: Maha CM
-
In a bid to limit the vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid the COVID-19 curbs, the Mumbai police have directed that vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to sport colour-coded stickers, city police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said on Saturday.
The use of the red, green and yellow stickers has been introduced to ensure strict implementation of the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to control the spread of coronavirus, the top cop said.
Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment will have to sport red stickers, while vehicles transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, etc, will have to have green stickers, the official said.
People employed in essential services such as civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone and press departments will have to stick yellow stickers on their vehicles, he said.
The move will discourage unwanted vehicular movement on roads and at check points, easing the movement of ambulances and medical supply vehicles, Nagrale said.
The stickers, which should be six-inch circles, will also be made available at 'nakabandi' points and toll nakas for free, he said, adding that persons found misusing the stickers will be strictly prosecuted.
If you fall under any of these categories, then please fix the sticker on your vehicle, then come out on the road, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU