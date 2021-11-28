Extremely pained by loss of lives due to road accident in Nadia: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Sunday said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives in the accident in West Bengal's Nadia district and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 18 people were killed during a funeral procession when a vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in the district early on Sunday, a police officer said.

The victims included six women and a child, he said



"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Nadia, My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.

