Extremely pained by loss of lives due to road accident in Nadia: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses grief over Nadia road mishap
India proud of your contributions: PM to Bhavani Devi after loss in Games
Bengal Budget FY 22: Govt grants road tax waiver, stamp duty rebate
West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari meets HM Amit Shah
West Bengal: Rape survivors move Supreme Court against TMC workers
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives in the accident in West Bengal's Nadia district and wished speedy recovery to the injured.
At least 18 people were killed during a funeral procession when a vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in the district early on Sunday, a police officer said.
The victims included six women and a child, he said
"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU