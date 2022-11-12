Vice President Dhankhar meets Cambodian PM, discusses bilateral ties

Jagdeep Dhankhar and Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen on Saturday held discussions on ways to further enhance bilateral ties, including in areas like human resource, de-mining and development projects.

Both leaders also witnessed the exchange of four agreements in the areas of culture, wildlife and health. The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit here.

Addressing the summit, Dhankhar said he extended warm appreciation to the Cambodian Prime Minister for the country's very successful chairmanship of the ASEAN Summit.

The four agreements that were exchanged include cooperation in the field of health and medicine, and in biodiversity conservation and sustainable wildlife management, which will lead to the reintroduction of tigers in Cambodia.

Agreements were also exchanged between the IIT, Jodhpur and the Institute of Technology, Cambodia in the field of research, development and application of technology for digital documentation of cultural heritage.

A financing agreement was also exchanged for the conservation and preservation of Wat Raja Bo Pagoda paintings in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year. On November 13, he will participate in the 17th East Asia Summit which comprises the ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states --- Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam and its eight dialogue partners- India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia. At the East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen the East Asia Summit mechanism as well as matters of regional and international interest and concerns including maritime security, terrorism and non-proliferation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)