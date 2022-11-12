Top headlines: Twitter blue check chaos, G20 Delhi summit, and more

World's biggest democracies sound warning on blue checks

Officials from many of the world’s largest democracies are warning that Inc.’s new subscription service introduced under new owner is a breeding ground for misinformation. From India to Brazil and the US, officials are warning of a proliferation in fake accounts, with some saying the new system in which a blue check mark can be bought for $7.99 per month is ripe for abuse.

The service, introduced after Musk’s $44 billion takeover in October, has already been suspended after subscribers paid to create impostor accounts with verified blue check marks. The most visible abuse came from wave of accounts lampooning major brands including Tesla Inc., SA and defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. Read more

Raids on Kalrock Capital's investor: hopes to escape unhurt

Raids on Kalrock Capital’s investor Florian Fritsch would not have any impact on the Jet resolution plan, people close to the consortium buying the airline said. “The resolution plan has already been approved by the committee of creditors and the (NCLT). Investors have put their money in this deal,” the source said.

The sources said that the raids are on an individual and do not amount to culpability. Also, the investor in the consortium is the PE fund and not an individual. Read more

G20 Delhi summit likely to have dedicated vertical for digital public goods

The open-source architecture of Aadhaar and the (UPI) are expected to be showcased at the G20 presidency to be hosted by India next year. As part of global digital public goods, the Union government plans to offer the expertise and architecture of India Stack to other countries, according to a top source.

The government has been trying to take the QR-based authentication and payment services to the global stage while highlighting digitisation in payments, direct benefit transfer and delivery of welfare within the country. The dedicated vertical on digital public goods at the G20 summit would help create awareness about the benefits of implementing tech solutions of India Stack, another source said. Read more

group to launch open offer for NDTV on November 22

The group has announced a revised timeline for its proposed open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent shareholding in NDTV, the news broadcaster said in a filing to stock exchanges late Friday. The open offer will now be open for subscription on 22 November and will close on 5 December. The previous timeline for the open offer by Adani was 17 October to 1 November.

Last month, the had written to the (Sebi) re-affirming its commitment to complete the open offer process for additional shares in NDTV. Read more

Transfer pay-outs to client's demat account within a day, says Sebi

In a move to prevent misuse of unpaid client securities, the (Sebi) has issued new guidelines for brokers on the pay-out of such securities. The markets regulator has directed that all securities received in pay-out will have to be transferred to the client’s demat account within one working day from the pool account of trading or clearing members.

Shares that a client wants to buy are first transferred to the broker’s account from the clearing corporations. The day a buyer receives the shares from the broker is called the pay-out date. Read more

RBI targets selling first batch of as early as December

Reserve Bank of India, the nation’s debt manager, is preparing to sell its first ever batch of sovereign as early as next month, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Officials are in talks with foreign portfolio investors with dedicated green funds, as well as local banks and insurance firms for an auction mid-December, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The government is seeking a discount of at least 2-5 basis points compared to the yield on the benchmark 10-year note, they added. Read more