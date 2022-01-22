Vice President Naidu, PM Modi express grief at Mumbai fire tragedy

-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a building fire at Tardeo in Mumbai.
Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of those who lost lives and Rs 50000 each to the injured.
At least six persons were killed and 23 others injured in the fire that broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area this morning.
The blaze erupted around 7 am in Sachinam Heights building located opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank, when many of its residents were still asleep, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
In a tweet quoting Modi, the PMO said, "Saddened by the building fire at Tardeo in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured for the speedy recovery."
Expressing anguish at the tragedy, Naidu said, "Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a fire accident in Tardeo, Mumbai. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured.
