Domestic air travellers should carry only one handbag: CISF

-
ALSO READ
Budget carrier IndiGo to start 38 domestic flights in September
IndiGo to start 12 new flights in November to strengthen domestic network
India extends ban on international commercial flights till Nov 30
Mumbai airport to reopen domestic passenger terminal T1 from Oct 20
Domestic air passenger traffic grows 2-3% to about 6.9 mn in Sept: Icra
-
Domestic air passengers should be allowed to carry only one baggage in the cabin of the aircraft subject to certain exemptions, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has told the civil aviation security agency BCAS.
Citing issues of congestion at pre-embarkation security checkpoints at airports due to passengers carrying 2-3 hand baggages, the CISF has asked the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to ensure that the one bag rule is enforced by all stakeholders and airlines.
The rule provides for certain exemptions, including lady's bags.
In its communication to BCAS Director-General Nasir Kamal on January 19, the CISF said carrying more than one bag to the screening point leads to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in pre-embarkation security check (PESC) point, and inconvenience to passengers.
"As per BCAS AVSCEC circular 06/2000 and 11/2000, no passengers should be permitted to carry more than one handbag other than those items already listed in the circular including lady's bag.
"However, it has often been seen that passengers on average carry 2-3 bags to the screening point. This has led to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC point and inconvenience to passengers," the CISF stated.
It is, therefore, felt that the enforcement of the aforesaid circular must be ensured by all stakeholders/ airline, it stated.
It further said, "All airlines and airport operators may be instructed to take steps to implement one handbag rule meticulously on the ground to ease out the congestion and other security concerns."
The CISF, in the communication to BACS, also said all airlines be made "responsible" and depute staff to guide passengers and verify their handbag status, among others, before allowing passengers for the pre-embarkation check.
Also, all airlines must be directed suitably to inform passengers and display "one handbag rule" on their tickets/ boarding passes conspicuously, it stated.
For airports, the CISF wants the operators to be instructed to place hoardings/ banners and standees, displaying the content of the one handbag rule near the check-in counters and vantage locations before SHA (security hold are) at the airports, according to the communication.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU