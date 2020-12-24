Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to arrive in Bengaluru on December 29

-
-
The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu is set to arrive in Bengaluru on December 29 on a three-day Official State Visit.
According to the itinerary received here on Thursday, the Vice President will be arriving at the Kempe Gowda International Airport on December 29 in the morning and proceed to Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural District and visit the Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology.
Naidu will reach Raj Bhavan in the afternoon. He will stay there on December 29 and 30 and leave for Chennai in the morning of December 31.
