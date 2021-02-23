Vice prez urges parties to reach consensus to give reservation to women

-
ALSO READ
Determined efforts needed to bring economy back on track: VP Naidu
RS panels improve performance, Naidu writes to chiefs to enhance attendance
Vice Prez suggests corporates to encourage whistle-blowing mechanism
Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates new facilities at CREST campus in Bengaluru
Terror outfits want to force humanity into a dark era, says Venkaiah Naidu
-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday pitched for ending low representation of women in Parliament and legislatures and called upon political parties to reach a consensus to provide them with due reservation.
Releasing a postal stamp brought out in memory of late Eashwari Bai, an educationist, social reformer and a former MLA, Naidu said although the 17th Lok Sabha has the highest number of 78 women members, they account only for 14 per cent of the total number.
Pointing out that reservation in the local bodies has politically empowered lakhs of women in the country, he said introducing reservation for women in Parliament and legislatures needs urgent attention and consensus of all political parties, an official statement said.
Expressing anguish over the increasing disruptions instead of meaningful discussions and debates in legislatures and Parliament, Naidu called upon all parliamentarians and other public representatives to raise the standards of debate in every forum.
Observing that the mantra for a healthy democracy is to discuss, debate and decide and not disrupt, the vice president said frequent disruption of Parliament and legislatures was tantamount to disrespecting people's mandate.
Agree to disagree and be tolerant of the mandate of the people, he underlined. Naidu emphasised that it is the responsibility of both the ruling and opposition parties to ensure the effective functioning of legislatures.
The vice president also urged all political parties to adopt a consensual approach on matters of national importance like country's security, eliminating corruption and ensuring social justice.
He said there should be consensus on reforms to accelerate development, eliminate delays, diversions and dilutions in delivery of schemes and reaching out benefits to the needy.
Similarly, all political parties must speak in one voice on empowering people, promoting transparency and accountability in the system, he felt.
The vice president also urged all political parties to evolve a code of conduct for their members, particularly public representatives.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU