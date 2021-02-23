Patnaik announces development package for by-poll bound Pipili-Delanga area

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen



Patnaik on Tuesday announced projects worth Rs 68 crore for the development of the Pipili-Delange area ahead of the by- elections for Pipili assembly segment in Puri district.

Patnaik through video conference also talked to the people of Pipili-Delang area. He said that development of roads and irrigation facilities along with construction of bridges, stadium, bus-stand are included in the package.

Noting that Mahatma Gandhi had visited Berboi of Delang in 1938, Patnaik said his participation in an exhibition of agriculture and village industries are inspiring.

"Gandhi's ideals are important to us for all the time," Patnaik said, adding that the state government has decided to develop the Gandhi Memorial and to establish a model school in Berboi.

The chief minister also reiterated that he has focused on the development of villages always, especially on the welfare of women and farmers. "Smile on the faces of poor people gives him satisfaction to the best," he added.

The chief minister also offered his tribute to Pradeep Maharathi, the ex-Pipili MLA, whose demise necessitated a by- election in the area. Maharathy was associated with the development of Pipili-Delanga area for more than 30 years, Patnaik said.

Many senior leaders including deputy chairman of the Planning Board Sanjay Das Barma, ministers - SR Dash, Tusharkanti Behera, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra and others attended the meeting.

Patnaik also virtually distributed ration cards and social security pensions to some people of Pilili and Delanga.

Local BJP leader Asit Patnaik and the Congresss Nishikant Mishra criticized the ruling BJD for announcing the development package for Pipili-Delanga area ahead of the by- polls.

Maharathy, a BJD stalwart and seven-time MLA from Pipili, passed away on October 4, 2020.

