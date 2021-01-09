Determined efforts needed to bring economy back on track: VP Naidu

-
ALSO READ
Physical fitness, desi food helped me beat Covid-19: Venkaiah Naidu
Don't lower guard in fight against Covid-19: VP Naidu urges people
Terror outfits want to force humanity into a dark era, says Venkaiah Naidu
Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates new facilities at CREST campus in Bengaluru
Bharat Biotech's top brass calls on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said while vaccines do offer hope of shielding people from COVID-19, determined efforts are needed to bring the country's economic growth back on track.
Naidu was speaking at Goa Legislators' Day event in Porvorim near here, in presence of Governor B S Koshyari, Speaker of Legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant among others.
"India and the world are passing through difficult times with the COVID-19 pandemic compounding the situation caused by the economic slide that was unfolding even earlier," the Vice President said.
"Vaccines do offer the hope of shielding people from the disease, but return to the potential economic growth trajectory calls for determined efforts," he said.
The Centre has been undertaking a series of reforms to unleash the growth potential since only a robust economic growth can help meet the aspirations of people, Naidu said.
Legislators across the country need to seriously reflect on the challenging situation that the country is facing and mount a national effort to come out of it at the earliest, Naidu added.
The Vice President further said that while the year 2020 had gotten off to a notorious start with the COVID-19 outbreak, people have ushered in this new year with a sense of hope, with scientists from the country and world coming out with vaccines.
Last year, India rose to the occasion as one collective entity in handling the pandemic with considerable results, Naidu said.
Given the state of the health infrastructure in the country, the demographic conditions and socio-economic inequalities, India was expected to be severely impacted in terms of caseload, mortalities and consequences, he said.
"However, due to the national resolve demonstrated, we could contain the scale of damage remarkably and it is being acknowledged both within and outside the country," the Vice President added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU