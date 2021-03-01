VSSUT postpones examination as hostels declared micro containment zones

-
The authorities of
VSSUT, Burla on Monday postponed the examination of the final year students, which was scheduled for the day as the tech varsity hostels were declared as micro containment zones after many students tested positive for COVID-19.
The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) reopened on January 12, while the offline practical and theory classes of the final year students resumed from January 20.
The offline classes for the 1st year, 2nd year and 3rd year students resumed on February 20, the examination of final year students began through offline mode on February 23.
However, at least 25 students tested positive for COVID-19 on February 27 when only three examinations of the final year students were pending.
The examinations were scheduled to be held on March 1, 7 and 14. However, following the report of COVID-19 positive cases, the district administration declared the hostels of the institution as micro containment zones besides the adjacent area of the Pulaha hostel of VSSUT as a buffer zone.
Considering the situation, the varsity authorities decided to postpone the examination, scheduled to be held on March 1.
Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the varsity, B B Pati said: "We will finalise the date for the examination, which was scheduled to be held on March 1, within 3 days. But we have decided not to postpone the date of the examinations, which are scheduled to be held on March 7 and March 14".
He further said the district administration is carrying out tests in the hostels of the varsity.
