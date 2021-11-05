Wankhede shifted from Aryan Khan case, NCB's Delhi team takes over probe

-
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken away the controversial cruise drugs case and five others from the agency's Mumbai zonal unit headed by Sameer Wankhede and transferred their investigation to its operations unit based in Delhi, officials said on Friday.
The action has been taken on "administrative grounds", and as these six have "wider and inter-state ramifications", they have been transferred to the operations unit in Delhi, NCB Deputy Director General (north-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain told PTI.
He said the order for transfer of cases has been issued by NCB Director General (DG) S N Pradhan.
Wankhede, who is facing a number of personal and service-related allegations, will continue to be the zonal director.
Mumbai | Total 6 cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams (of NCB), including Aryan Khan's case and 5 other cases. It was an administrative decision: Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/vmjP65YOOv
The NCB had arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and at least 19 others in the drugs on cruise case on the intervening night of October 2-3 and Wankhede is facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in the case claimed extortion bid by those involved.
A team from Delhi NCB operations will camp in Mumbai to take the probe in these cases forward, officials said.
Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case.There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed.
This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 5, 2021
