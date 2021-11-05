Terrorists flee after brief gunfight with security forces in Srinagar

A brief gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces near a hospital here on Friday but the militants managed to flee, police said.

The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

"There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence," Srinagar Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)